Milestone Cafe and home-delivered meals
Milestones Community Cafés are serving in-person lunches in most areas. Serving hours are from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. All meals are served on a contribution basis to people 60 years and older.
To find the Community Café nearest you, or to make a reservation, please call 855-410-6222.
Because of COVID-19, some sites continue to not be open to serve congregate meals. For these area there will continue to be home-delivered meals to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors and help them remain healthy, safe and independent in their homes.
For questions or concerns, please call Heather at 563-260-9921.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging is located at 117 W 3rd St. (ground floor of Clark House) in Muscatine. To inquire about home-delivered meals, call 563-260-9921.
The suggested donation for a meal is $5. Income and ability to contribute do not determine eligibility. Persons younger than 60 may attend; however, the charge is $8.50 per meal. Menus are available at milestonesaaa.org.
June 27 to June 30
Monday: Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, broccoli and carrots, whole wheat roll, cherry crisp.
Tuesday: Turkey and swiss on wheat with lettuce and tomato, spinach salad, three bean salad, pineapple crumble.
Wednesday: Vegetable lasagna, side salad, dressing, garlic French bread, seasonal melon.
Thursday: Swedish meatballs with sauce, whole wheat penne, Italian vegetables, whole wheat roll, tropical fruit, oatmeal-raisin cookie.
Friday: Not submitted
The senior nutrition program is sponsored by Milestones Area Agency on Aging.