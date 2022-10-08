Milestone Cafe and home-delivered meals

Milestones Community Cafés are serving in-person lunches in most areas. Serving hours are from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. All meals are served on a contribution basis to people 60 years and older.

To find the Community Café nearest you, or to make a reservation, please call 855-410-6222.

Because of COVID-19, some sites continue to not be open to serve congregate meals. For these area there will continue to be home-delivered meals to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors and help them remain healthy, safe and independent in their homes.

For questions or concerns, please call Heather at 563-260-9921.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging is located at 117 W 3rd St. (ground floor of Clark House) in Muscatine. To inquire about home-delivered meals, call 563-260-9921.

The suggested donation for a meal is $5. Income and ability to contribute do not determine eligibility. Persons younger than 60 may attend; however, the charge is $8.50 per meal. Menus are available at milestonesaaa.org.

Oct. 10-14

Monday: Chicken fajita soft shell tacos, shredded lettuce, cheese, diced tomatoes, rice and beans, mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Vegetable-egg bake, turkey sausage patty, hashbrowns, breaded tomatoes, pineapple, banana muffin.

Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, four-way mixed vegetables, whole-wheat bread, Apple Orchard bar.

Thursday: Chicken with alfredo sauce over fettuccine noodles, tossed salad, dressing, peach crisp, breadstick.

Friday: Loose meat sandwich on bun, potato salad, seasoned peas, seasonal fruit.

The senior nutrition program is sponsored by Milestones Area Agency on Aging.