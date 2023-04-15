Milestone Cafe and home-delivered meals

Milestones Community Cafés are serving in-person lunches in most areas. Serving hours are from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. All meals are served on a contribution basis to people 60 years and older.

To find the Community Café nearest you, or to make a reservation, please call 855-410-6222.

For questions or concerns, please call Heather at 563-260-9921.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging is located at 117 W 3rd St. (ground floor of Clark House) in Muscatine. To inquire about home-delivered meals, call 855-410-6222.

The suggested donation for a meal is $5. Income and ability to contribute do not determine eligibility. Persons younger than 60 may attend; however, the charge is $10.85 per meal. Menus are available at milestonesaaa.org.

April 17-21

Monday: Turkey tetrazzini, peas and carrots, kidney bean salad, cinnamon peaches, wheat roll.

Tuesday: Ham and potato au gratin, green beans with onions, angel food cake, strawberries, cornbread muffin.

Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian-blend vegetables, lime gelatin with pears, garlic wheat roll.

Thursday: Hashbrown-vegetarian skillet, candied carrots, cottage cheese with pineapple, wheat bread.

Friday: Cream of potato soup, tuna salad on whole wheat bread or roll, marinated cucumber and tomato salad, fruit cup.

The senior nutrition program is sponsored by Milestones Area Agency on Aging.