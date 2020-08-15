To reduce exposure during COVID-19, Milestones will reduce the frequency and type of meal delivered. The change will vary over the 17-county area.
The general plan includes delivery on Wednesday of a cold sack lunch and a frozen lunch for Thursday and then on Friday a cold sack lunch and two frozen lunches for Monday and Tuesday. Milestones will do the best to offer a variety of meals. The printed menu will not necessarily be followed during this time. They remain hopeful that in the event they can resume normal delivery, they will begin following the printed menu to the degree raw food items are available.
Please note the attached instructions on how to heat the frozen meals. These meals also can be placed in the refrigerator to thaw. It is best to eat the meals within four days after thawing.
For questions or concerns, please call Heather at 563-260-9921.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging is located at 1512 Isett Ave. in Muscatine. To inquire about home-delivered meals, call 563-260-9921.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging Senior Nutrition Centers provide a meal prepared by Trinity Muscatine and opportunities to volunteer, meet with friends and attend educational activities. Any senior age 60 or older and their spouse of any age are welcome.
The suggested donation for a meal is $5. Income and ability to contribute do not determine eligibility. Persons younger than 60 may attend; however, the charge is $8.50 per meal. Menus are available at milestonesaaa.org.
Call the location you’d like to attend at least one day in advance to order a meal.
Clark House
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 117 W. 3rd St., 563-264-8766.
Fruitland
10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, New Community Center, 104 Sandrun Road, 563-260-9921.
Hershey Manor
9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, 1810 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine, 563-263-8337.
The Towers
10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday-Friday, 106 E. 6th St., 563-260-4064.
West Liberty
9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 1204 N. Calhoun St., 319-627-6848.
Wilton
10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 102 E. 4th St., Wilton, 563-732-3558.
Aug. 17-21
Monday, Aug. 17: Tuna noodle casserole, peas and onions, garden salad, strawberries, chocolate chunk cookie.
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicken pot pie, Asian coleslaw, whole-wheat dinner roll, fresh orange, apple crisp.
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Shepherd’s pie, mixed vegetables, mixed melon, cherry cobbler.
Thursday, Aug. 20: Roast pork, carrots, garden salad with tomato, whole-grain bread, fresh apple, graham crackers.
Friday, Aug. 21: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, California vegetables, watermelon, wafer cookies.
The senior nutrition program is sponsored by Milestones Area Agency on Aging.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!