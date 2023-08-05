Milestones Cafe and home-delivered meals

Milestones Community Cafés are serving in-person lunches in most areas. Serving hours are 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. All meals are served on a contribution basis to people 60 years and older.

To find the Community Café nearest you, or to make a reservation, please call 855-410-6222.

For questions or concerns, please call Heather at 563-260-9921.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging is located at 117 W 3rd St. (ground floor of Clark House) in Muscatine. To inquire about home-delivered meals, call 855-410-6222.

The suggested donation for a meal is $5. Income and ability to contribute do not determine eligibility. Persons younger than 60 may attend; however, the charge is $10.85 per meal. Menus are available at milestonesaaa.org.

Aug. 7-11

Monday: Beef patty with cooked onions, mashed potatoes, baked spinach casserole, baked apples, garlic wheat roll.

Tuesday: Panko fish sticks, steamed rice, broccoli with cheese sauce, raspberry gelatin with peaches, whole wheat bread.

Wednesday: Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, chopped green salad, dressing, mandarin orange cake.

Thursday: Roast turkey, gravy, sweet potatoes green beans with onions, lemon bar, wheat roll.

Friday: Cook's choice with dessert: cheese tortellini with alfredo sauce, buttered capri-blend vegetables, garlic bread stick, tropical fruit.

The senior nutrition program is sponsored by Milestones Area Agency on Aging.