Due to the current COVID-19 situation meals are not being served with a dine-in option at any locations. Home meals are still being delivered, and anyone who normally eats congregate can receive a meal as a grab-and-go lunch or have it delivered. This will remain in effect until further notice. Milestones is currently working on calling participants already in the program to find out how they are doing and how they would like to proceed with meals. For more information, call 563-260-9921.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging is located at 1512 Isett Ave. in Muscatine. To inquire about home-delivered meals, call 563-260-9921.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging Senior Nutrition Centers provide a meal prepared by Trinity Muscatine and opportunities to volunteer, meet with friends and attend educational activities. Any senior age 60 or older and their spouse of any age are welcome.
The suggested donation for a meal is $5. Income and ability to contribute do not determine eligibility. Persons younger than 60 may attend; however, the charge is $8.50 per meal. Menus are available at milestonesaaa.org.
Call the location you’d like to attend at least one day in advance to order a meal.
Clark House
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 117 W. 3rd St., 563-264-8766.
Fruitland
10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, New Community Center, 104 Sandrun Road, 563-260-9921.
Hershey Manor
9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, 1810 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine, 563-263-8337.
The Towers
10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday-Friday, 106 E. 6th St., 563-260-4064.
West Liberty
9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 1204 N. Calhoun St., 319-627-6848.
Wilton
10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 102 E. 4th St., Wilton, 563-732-3558.
April 13-17
Monday, April 13: Happy Birthday! Birthday chicken, whipped potatoes with gravy, corn, tropical fruit, birthday cake, vanilla ice cream.
Tuesday, April 14: Chicken breast, Brussels sprouts, corn and black beans, garden salad, fresh orange, raspberry sherbet.
Wednesday, April 15: Whole wheat bun, broccoli, potato wedges, honey dew melon, chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday, April 16: Italian meatballs, whole-grain penne, Italian vegetables, melon mix.
Friday, April 17: Turkey a la king, whipped potatoes, carrots, strawberries, brownie.
The senior nutrition program is sponsored by Milestones Area Agency on Aging.
