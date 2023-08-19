Milestones Cafe and home-delivered meals

Milestones Community Cafés are serving in-person lunches in most areas. Serving hours are 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. All meals are served on a contribution basis to people 60 years and older.

To find the Community Café nearest you, or to make a reservation, please call 855-410-6222.

For questions or concerns, please call Heather at 563-260-9921.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging is located at 117 W 3rd St. (ground floor of Clark House) in Muscatine. To inquire about home-delivered meals, call 855-410-6222.

The suggested donation for a meal is $5. Income and ability to contribute do not determine eligibility. Persons younger than 60 may attend; however, the charge is $10.85 per meal. Menus are available at milestonesaaa.org.

Aug. 21-25

Monday: Turkey tetrazzini, peas and carrots, kidney bean salad, cinnamon peaches, wheat roll.

Tuesday: Tuna salad sandwich on whole wheat bread, potato salad, marinated cucumber and tomato salad, fruit.

Wednesday: Hashbrown vegetarian skillet, candied carrots, cottage cheese with pineapple, whole wheat bread.

Thursday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian-blend vegetables, lime gelatin with pears, garlic wheat roll.

Friday: Ham and potato au gratin, green beans and onions, angel food cake, strawberries, cornbread muffin.

The senior nutrition program is sponsored by Milestones Area Agency on Aging.