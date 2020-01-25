{{featured_button_text}}
Milestones Area Agency on Aging is located at 1512 Isett Ave. in Muscatine. To inquire about home-delivered meals, call 563-260-9921.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging Senior Nutrition Centers provide a meal prepared by Trinity Muscatine and opportunities to volunteer, meet with friends and attend educational activities. Any senior age 60 or older and their spouse of any age are welcome.

The suggested donation for a meal is $5. Income and ability to contribute do not determine eligibility. Persons younger than 60 may attend; however, the charge is $8.50 per meal. Menus are available at milestonesaaa.org.

Call the location you’d like to attend at least one day in advance to order a meal.

Clark House

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 117 W. 3rd St., 563-264-8766.

Fruitland

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, New Community Center, 104 Sandrun Road, 563-260-9921.

Hershey Manor

9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, 1810 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine, 563-263-8337.

The Towers

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday-Friday, 106 E. 6th St., 563-260-4064.

West Liberty

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 1204 N. Calhoun St., 319-627-6848.

Wilton

10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 102 E. 4th St., Wilton, 563-732-3558.

Jan. 27-31

Monday, Jan. 27: Swiss steak, baked potato, carrots, applesauce, chocolate brownie.

Tuesday, Jan. 28: Hamburger, wheat bun, herb potato wedges, asparagus, cantaloupe, vanilla wafers.

Wednesday, Jan. 29: Chicken noodle soup, roast beef sandwich on wheat bread, broccoli, mandarin oranges, sugar cookie.

Thursday, Jan. 30: Tilapia with citrus slaw, roasted Brussels sprouts, garlic mashed potatoes, apple pear crisp.

Friday, Jan. 31: Barbecue peach chicken strips, green beans and almonds, baked potato wedges, apple walnut salad, chocolate chip cookie.

The senior nutrition program is sponsored by Milestones Area Agency on Aging.

