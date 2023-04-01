Milestone Cafe and home-delivered meals

Milestones Community Cafés are serving in-person lunches in most areas. Serving hours are from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. All meals are served on a contribution basis to people 60 years and older.

To find the Community Café nearest you, or to make a reservation, please call 855-410-6222.

For questions or concerns, please call Heather at 563-260-9921.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging is located at 117 W 3rd St. (ground floor of Clark House) in Muscatine. To inquire about home-delivered meals, call 855-410-6222.

The suggested donation for a meal is $5. Income and ability to contribute do not determine eligibility. Persons younger than 60 may attend; however, the charge is $10.85 per meal. Menus are available at milestonesaaa.org.

April 3-7

Monday: Roast turkey, gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans with onion, lemon bar, wheat roll.

Tuesday: Beef patty with cooked onions, mashed potatoes, baked spinach casserole, baked apples, garlic wheat roll.

Wednesday: Chicken pasta salad, corn salad, sliced cucumbers, seasonal fruit, whole grain crackers.

Thursday: Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, chopped green salad, mandarin orange cake.

Friday: All nutrition centers in this menu area will be closed. Contact the local nutrition center for options.

The senior nutrition program is sponsored by Milestones Area Agency on Aging.