Milestones Cafe and home-delivered meals

Milestones Community Cafés are serving in-person lunches in most areas. Serving hours are 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. All meals are served on a contribution basis to people 60 years and older.

To find the Community Café nearest you, or to make a reservation, please call 855-410-6222.

For questions or concerns, please call Heather at 563-260-9921.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging is located at 117 W 3rd St. (ground floor of Clark House) in Muscatine. To inquire about home-delivered meals, call 855-410-6222.

The suggested donation for a meal is $5. Income and ability to contribute do not determine eligibility. Persons younger than 60 may attend; however, the charge is $10.85 per meal. Menus are available at milestonesaaa.org.

Aug. 28 to Sept. 1

Monday: Pork and vegetable stir fry, noodles, beet salad, mandarin oranges, vegetable egg roll.

Tuesday: Ham balls, sweet potato casserole, green peas, cinnamon applesauce, garlic wheat roll.

Wednesday: Swiss steak, broccoli slaw, baked potato, strawberry shortcake, wheat roll.

Thursday: Cook's choice with dessert: chicken nuggets, baked potato with sour cream, corn, wheat bread, pears, cupcake, ice cream.

Friday: Holiday meal: cheeseburger on wheat bun, lettuce leaf, tomato slice, baked beans, potato salad, chocolate cake.

The senior nutrition program is sponsored by Milestones Area Agency on Aging.