Milestones Area Agency on Aging is located at 1512 Isett Ave. in Muscatine. To inquire about home-delivered meals, call 563-260-9921.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging Senior Nutrition Centers provide a meal prepared by Trinity Muscatine and opportunities to volunteer, meet with friends and attend educational activities. Any senior age 60 or older and their spouse of any age are welcome.
The suggested donation for a meal is $5. Income and ability to contribute do not determine eligibility. Persons younger than 60 may attend; however, the charge is $8.50 per meal. Menus are available at milestonesaaa.org.
Call the location you’d like to attend at least one day in advance to order a meal.
Clark House
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 117 W. 3rd St., 563-264-8766.
Fruitland
10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, New Community Center, 104 Sandrun Road, 563-260-9921.
Hershey Manor
9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, 1810 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine, 563-263-8337.
The Towers
You have free articles remaining.
10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday-Friday, 106 E. 6th St., 563-260-4064.
West Liberty
9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 1204 N. Calhoun St., 319-627-6848.
Wilton
10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 102 E. 4th St., Wilton, 563-732-3558.
March 9-13
Monday, March 9: Happy Birthday! Meatloaf, whipped potatoes with gravy, corn, dinner roll, birthday cake, strawberry ice cream.
Tuesday, March 10: Goulash, peas and carrots, bread stick, pears, animal crackers.
Wednesday, March 11: Chili with baked potato, garden salad, fresh orange, chocolate brownie.
Thursday, March 12: Chicken penne, sautéed zucchini, bread stick, pineapple, Rice Krispy treat.
Friday, March 13: Grilled salmon, asparagus, garlic mashed potatoes, fresh banana, sugar cookie.
The senior nutrition program is sponsored by Milestones Area Agency on Aging.