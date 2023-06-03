Milestone Cafe and home-delivered meals

Milestones Community Cafés are serving in-person lunches in most areas. Serving hours are 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. All meals are served on a contribution basis to people 60 years and older.

To find the Community Café nearest you, or to make a reservation, please call 855-410-6222.

For questions or concerns, please call Heather at 563-260-9921.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging is located at 117 W 3rd St. (ground floor of Clark House) in Muscatine. To inquire about home-delivered meals, call 855-410-6222.

The suggested donation for a meal is $5. Income and ability to contribute do not determine eligibility. Persons younger than 60 may attend; however, the charge is $10.85 per meal. Menus are available at milestonesaaa.org.

June 5-9

Monday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, ambrosia, wheat roll.

Tuesday: Cook's choice with dessert: hot dog with hot dog bun, corn, macaroni salad, mandarin oranges, cupcake, ice cream.

Wednesday: Ham balls, sweet potato casserole, green peas, cinnamon applesauce, garlic wheat roll.

Thursday: Swiss steak, broccoli slaw, baked potato, strawberry shortcake, wheat roll.

Friday: Potato-encrusted fish, macaroni and cheese, carrots and onions, fruit cup, wheat roll.

The senior nutrition program is sponsored by Milestones Area Agency on Aging.