Due to the current COVID-19 situation meals are not being served with a dine-in option at any locations. Home meals are still being delivered, and anyone who normally eats congregate can receive a meal as a grab-and-go lunch or have it delivered. This will remain in effect until further notice. Milestones is currently working on calling participants already in the program to find out how they are doing and how they would like to proceed with meals. For more information, call 563-260-9921.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging is located at 1512 Isett Ave. in Muscatine. To inquire about home-delivered meals, call 563-260-9921.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging Senior Nutrition Centers provide a meal prepared by Trinity Muscatine and opportunities to volunteer, meet with friends and attend educational activities. Any senior age 60 or older and their spouse of any age are welcome.
The suggested donation for a meal is $5. Income and ability to contribute do not determine eligibility. Persons younger than 60 may attend; however, the charge is $8.50 per meal. Menus are available at milestonesaaa.org.
Call the location you’d like to attend at least one day in advance to order a meal.
Clark House
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 117 W. 3rd St., 563-264-8766.
Fruitland
10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, New Community Center, 104 Sandrun Road, 563-260-9921.
Hershey Manor
9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, 1810 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine, 563-263-8337.
The Towers
10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday-Friday, 106 E. 6th St., 563-260-4064.
West Liberty
9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 1204 N. Calhoun St., 319-627-6848.
Wilton
10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 102 E. 4th St., Wilton, 563-732-3558.
March 30 to April 3
Monday, March 30: Navy bean soup, egg salad, garden salad, wheat bread, graham cracker, fresh orange.
Tuesday, March 31: Open-face turkey sandwich on one slice wheat bread, tomato basil soup, pears, Fig Newtons.
Wednesday, April 1: Barbecue peach chicken tenders, baked potato wedges, grapes, garden salad.
Thursday, April 2: Hamburger on wheat bun, sweet potato fries, corn, cantaloupe, wafer cookies.
Friday, April 3: Sloppy Joe, wheat bun, roasted red potatoes, mixed vegetables, banana, orange sherbet.
The senior nutrition program is sponsored by Milestones Area Agency on Aging.
