Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Due to the current COVID-19 situation meals are not being served with a dine-in option at any locations. Home meals are still being delivered, and anyone who normally eats congregate can receive a meal as a grab-and-go lunch or have it delivered. This will remain in effect until further notice. Milestones is currently working on calling participants already in the program to find out how they are doing and how they would like to proceed with meals. For more information, call 563-260-9921.