 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Muscatine Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Quad City Bank & Trust Member FDIC
Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

  • 0
Milestone_logo_PMS228OL

Milestone Cafe and home-delivered meals

Milestones Community Cafés are serving in-person lunches in most areas. Serving hours are from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. All meals are served on a contribution basis to people 60 years and older.

To find the Community Café nearest you, or to make a reservation, please call 855-410-6222.

Because of COVID-19, some sites continue to not be open to serve congregate meals. For these area there will continue to be home-delivered meals to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors and help them remain healthy, safe and independent in their homes.

For questions or concerns, please call Heather at 563-260-9921.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging is located at 117 W 3rd St. (ground floor of Clark House) in Muscatine. To inquire about home-delivered meals, call 563-260-9921.

The suggested donation for a meal is $5. Income and ability to contribute do not determine eligibility. Persons younger than 60 may attend; however, the charge is $8.50 per meal. Menus are available at milestonesaaa.org.

People are also reading…

July 4-8 

Monday: All nutrition centers in this menu area will be closed. Contact a local nutrition center for options.

Tuesday: Holiday meal: Barbecue pork on whole wheat bun, coleslaw, baked beans, cottage cheese, peaches, ketchup and mustard.

Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian-blend vegetables, pear crisp, garlic-wheat roll.

Thursday: Cook's choice with dessert: Loose meat with whole wheat bun, ketchup and mustard, potato wedges, salad, mixed melon, chocolate chip cookie.

Friday: Tuna salad sandwich on whole wheat bread, marinated cucumber and tomato salad, potato salad, fruit cup.

The senior nutrition program is sponsored by Milestones Area Agency on Aging.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News