Milestones Area Agency on Aging is located at 1512 Isett Ave. in Muscatine. To inquire about home-delivered meals, call 563-260-9921.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging Senior Nutrition Centers provide a meal prepared by Trinity Muscatine and opportunities to volunteer, meet with friends and attend educational activities. Any senior age 60 or older and their spouse of any age are welcome.

The suggested donation for a meal is $5. Income and ability to contribute do not determine eligibility. Persons younger than 60 may attend; however, the charge is $8.50 per meal. Menus are available at milestonesaaa.org.

Call the location you’d like to attend at least one day in advance to order a meal.

Clark House

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 117 W. 3rd St., 563-264-8766.

Fruitland

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, New Community Center, 104 Sandrun Road, 563-260-9921.

Hershey Manor

9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, 1810 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine, 563-263-8337.