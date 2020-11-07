Milestones Area Agency on Aging

During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals (hot, cold and frozen) to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes. Hot meals are delivered on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. A cold sack type lunch for Tuesday and Thursday are delivered with Monday and Wednesday meals. We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.