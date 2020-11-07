During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals (hot, cold and frozen) to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes. Hot meals are delivered on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. A cold sack type lunch for Tuesday and Thursday are delivered with Monday and Wednesday meals. We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.
For questions or concerns, please call Heather at 563-260-9921.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging is located at 1512 Isett Ave. in Muscatine. To inquire about home-delivered meals, call 563-260-9921.
The suggested donation for a meal is $5. Income and ability to contribute do not determine eligibility. Persons younger than 60 may attend; however, the charge is $8.50 per meal. Menus are available at milestonesaaa.org.
Nov. 9-13
Monday, Nov. 9: Delivery Day: Happy Birthday! Roast beef or beef liver and onions, California-blend vegetables, whipped potatoes with gravy, applesauce, birthday cake, vanilla ice cream.
Tuesday, Nov. 10: Swedish meatballs with egg noodles, asparagus, fresh banana, lime sherbert.
Wednesday, Nov. 11: Closed for Veteran’s Day. All Nutrition Centers in this menu area will be closed, please contact the local nutrition center for options.
Thursday, Nov.12: Cream of broccoli soup, roast beef on wheat bread, strawberry gelatin, graham crackers.
Friday, Nov. 13: Delivery Day: Vegetable lasagna, breadstick, garden salad, peaches, banana pudding, vanilla wafers.
The senior nutrition program is sponsored by Milestones Area Agency on Aging.
