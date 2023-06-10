Milestone Cafe and home-delivered meals

Milestones Community Cafés are serving in-person lunches in most areas. Serving hours are 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. All meals are served on a contribution basis to people 60 years and older.

To find the Community Café nearest you, or to make a reservation, please call 855-410-6222.

For questions or concerns, please call Heather at 563-260-9921.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging is located at 117 W 3rd St. (ground floor of Clark House) in Muscatine. To inquire about home-delivered meals, call 855-410-6222.

The suggested donation for a meal is $5. Income and ability to contribute do not determine eligibility. Persons younger than 60 may attend; however, the charge is $10.85 per meal. Menus are available at milestonesaaa.org.

June 12-16

Monday: Roast beef, gravy, baked potato with sour cream, green beans, sliced peaches, wheat roll.

Tuesday: Corn chowder, turkey salad cold plate with tomato wedges, garden pasta salad, raspberry gelatin with fruit cocktail, wheat roll.

Wednesday: Baked chicken, creamy noodles, baked spinach casserole, fruit, wheat roll.

Thursday: Baked ham, California-blend vegetables, scalloped pineapple, cornbread muffin.

Friday: Father's Day meal: oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green bean casserole, fruited gelatin, custard pie, wheat roll.

The senior nutrition program is sponsored by Milestones Area Agency on Aging.