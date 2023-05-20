Milestone Cafe and home-delivered meals

Milestones Community Cafés are serving in-person lunches in most areas. Serving hours are 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. All meals are served on a contribution basis to people 60 years and older.

To find the Community Café nearest you, or to make a reservation, please call 855-410-6222.

For questions or concerns, please call Heather at 563-260-9921.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging is located at 117 W 3rd St. (ground floor of Clark House) in Muscatine. To inquire about home-delivered meals, call 855-410-6222.

The suggested donation for a meal is $5. Income and ability to contribute do not determine eligibility. Persons younger than 60 may attend; however, the charge is $10.85 per meal. Menus are available at milestonesaaa.org.

May 22-26

Monday: Swedish meatballs with sauce, whole wheat noodles, Italian vegetables, tropical fruit, oatmeal-raisin cookie, wheat roll.

Tuesday: Chicken and noodles, four-way mixed vegetables, Mandarin oranges, whole wheat bread.

Wednesday: Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, broccoli-cauliflower blend, pineapple tidbits, wheat roll.

Thursday: Cook's choice with dessert: Chicken nuggets, baked potato with sour cream, corn, wheat bread, pears.

Friday: Turkey and cheese on wheat bread with lettuce leaf, tomato slice, ketchup and mustard, three-bean salad, spinach salad, fruited gelatin.

The senior nutrition program is sponsored by Milestones Area Agency on Aging.