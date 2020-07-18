× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To reduce exposure during Covid-19, Milestones will reduce the frequency and type of meal delivered. The change will vary over the 17-county area.

The general plan includes delivery on Wednesday of a cold sack lunch and a frozen lunch for Thursday and then on Friday a cold sack lunch and two frozen lunches for Monday and Tuesday. Milestones will do the best to offer a variety of meals. The printed menu will not necessarily be followed during this time. They remain hopeful that in the event they can resume normal delivery, they will begin following the printed menu to the degree raw food items are available.

Please note the attached instructions on how to heat the frozen meals. These meals also can be placed in the refrigerator to thaw. It is best to eat the meals within four days after thawing.

For questions or concerns, please call Heather at 563-260-9921.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging is located at 1512 Isett Ave. in Muscatine. To inquire about home-delivered meals, call 563-260-9921.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging Senior Nutrition Centers provide a meal prepared by Trinity Muscatine and opportunities to volunteer, meet with friends and attend educational activities. Any senior age 60 or older and their spouse of any age are welcome.