Milestone Cafe and home-delivered meals

Milestones Community Cafés are serving in-person lunches in most areas. Serving hours are 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. All meals are served on a contribution basis to people 60 years and older.

To find the Community Café nearest you, or to make a reservation, please call 855-410-6222.

For questions or concerns, please call Heather at 563-260-9921.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging is located at 117 W 3rd St. (ground floor of Clark House) in Muscatine. To inquire about home-delivered meals, call 855-410-6222.

The suggested donation for a meal is $5. Income and ability to contribute do not determine eligibility. Persons younger than 60 may attend; however, the charge is $10.85 per meal. Menus are available at milestonesaaa.org.

May 29 to June 2

Monday: Memorial Day: All nutrition centers in this menu area will be closed. Contact your local nutrition center for options.

Tuesday: Holiday Meal: Cheeseburger on wheat bun, relish plate, baked beans, potato salad, chocolate cake.

Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian-blend vegetables, lime gelatin with pears, garlic-wheat roll.

Thursday: Hashbrown vegetarian skillet, candied carrots, cottage cheese with pineapple, wheat bread.

Friday: Tuna salad on whole wheat bread or roll, potato salad, marinated cucumber and tomato salad, fruit cup.

The senior nutrition program is sponsored by Milestones Area Agency on Aging.