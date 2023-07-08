Milestones Cafe and home-delivered meals

Milestones Community Cafés are serving in-person lunches in most areas. Serving hours are 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. All meals are served on a contribution basis to people 60 years and older.

To find the Community Café nearest you, or to make a reservation, please call 855-410-6222.

For questions or concerns, please call Heather at 563-260-9921.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging is located at 117 W 3rd St. (ground floor of Clark House) in Muscatine. To inquire about home-delivered meals, call 855-410-6222.

The suggested donation for a meal is $5. Income and ability to contribute do not determine eligibility. Persons younger than 60 may attend; however, the charge is $10.85 per meal. Menus are available at milestonesaaa.org.

July 10-14

Monday: Turkey tetrazzini, peas and carrots, kidney bean salad, cinnamon peaches, wheat roll.

Tuesday: Cook's choice with dessert: Cheeseburger, wheat bun, relish plate, baked beans, macaroni salad, chocolate pudding.

Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian-blend vegetables, lime gelatin with pears, garlic-wheat roll.

Thursday: Ham and potato au gratin, green beans and onions, angel food cake, strawberries, cornbread muffin.

Friday: Tuna salad sandwich on whole wheat bread, marinated cucumber and tomato salad, potato salad, fruit.

The senior nutrition program is sponsored by Milestones Area Agency on Aging.