Milestones Area Agency on Aging is located at 1512 Isett Ave. in Muscatine. To inquire about home-delivered meals, call 563-260-9921.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging Senior Nutrition Centers provide a meal prepared by Trinity Muscatine and opportunities to volunteer, meet with friends and attend educational activities. Any senior age 60 or older and their spouse of any age are welcome.

The suggested donation for a meal is $3.50 in-house and $4 for home delivery. Income and ability to contribute do not determine eligibility. Persons younger than 60 may attend; however, the charge is $8.50 per meal. Menus are available at milestonesaaa.org.

Call the location you’d like to attend at least one day in advance to order a meal.

Clark House

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Sunday, 117 W. 3rd St., 563-264-8766.

Fruitland

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, New Community Center, 104 Sandrun Road, 563-260-9921.

Hershey Manor

9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, 1810 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine, 563-263-8337.

The Towers

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday-Friday, 106 E. 6th St., 563-260-4064.

West Liberty

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 1204 N. Calhoun St., 319-627-6848.

Wilton

10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 102 E. 4th St., Wilton, 563-732-3558.

Nov.11-17 

*Note: All locations except, Clark House, will be closed Monday, Nov. 12 for Veterans' Day. For a hot meal, make a reservation with Clark House.

Sunday, Nov. 11: Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, asparagus, wheat bread, banana, brownie.

Monday, Nov. 12: Manicotti, vegetable medley, bread stick, garden salad, tropical fruit, orange juice.

Tuesday, Nov. 13: Happy Birthday! Roasted chicken, baked potato, brussel sprouts, dinner roll, pears, chocolate ice cream, Birthday cake.

Wednesday, Nov. 14: Cream of broccoli soup, roast beef on wheat, fruited gelatin, graham crackers..

Thursday, Nov. 15: Roasted pork, whipped potatoes, broccoli, tapioca pudding, orange.

Friday, Nov. 16: Vegetable lasagna, bread stick, garden salad, peaches, banana pudding, vanilla wafers.

Saturday, Nov. 17: Beef pot roast, baked potato, green beans, marble rye bread, tropical fruit, sugar cookie.

The senior nutrition program is sponsored by Milestones Area Agency on Aging.

