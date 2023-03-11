Milestone Cafe and home-delivered meals

Milestones Community Cafés are serving in-person lunches in most areas. Serving hours are from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. All meals are served on a contribution basis to people 60 years and older.

To find the Community Café nearest you, or to make a reservation, please call 855-410-6222.

For questions or concerns, please call Heather at 563-260-9921.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging is located at 117 W 3rd St. (ground floor of Clark House) in Muscatine. To inquire about home-delivered meals, call 855-410-6222.

The suggested donation for a meal is $5. Income and ability to contribute do not determine eligibility. Persons younger than 60 may attend; however, the charge is $10.85 per meal. Menus are available at milestonesaaa.org.

March 13-17

Monday: Cheese tortellini with alfredo sauce, buttered Italian-blend vegetables, garlic bread stick, tropical fruit.

Tuesday: Herbed-baked cod, au gratin potatoes, roasted broccoli, cheese sauce, whole grain roll, blueberry crisp.

Wednesday: Chili soup, crackers, carrot slaw with raisins, cornbread, seasonal fruit.

Thursday: Unstuffed peppers over steamed rice, buttered carrots, whole grain roll, hot spiced apples.

Friday: Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Corned beef, buttered cabbage, garlic-red roasted potatoes, lime mist salad, grasshopper pie, whole grain roll.

The senior nutrition program is sponsored by Milestones Area Agency on Aging.