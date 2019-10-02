MUSCATINE – The skies were threatening rain, but that didn’t stop friends Ann Evans and Sheila Allison from getting ready to participate in the traditional kickoff to the month that hopes to see all Iowans more healthy.
As they prepared for the one-mile trek that is the start of the ninth annual Healthiest State walk, the two were having a good time checking out the beginning of the trail at the Muscatine Community Y. They were with about 25 people, all of whom took the pledge to make this a healthier year.
“We enjoy exercising,” Allison said. “I think we have been doing this every year.”
According to the 2017 Gallup-Healthways Well Being Index, Iowa is the 21st healthy state in the nation. Nine years ago then Gov. Terry Branstad, feeling Iowa could place No. 1 in the rankings, began the push the make Iowa into the healthiest state. The ranking has moved since the initiative started, but has been consistent for the past five years.
Organizer Annette Joseph sat at a table, slightly under an awning in case of rain, as helped people sign up for the walk.
“We are just trying to get Iowa healthy,” she said. “We are one of the counties that has been an avid participant.”
She said each year about 30 people participate in the walk.
Joseph said the walk is not meant to be the only event. The purpose of the initiative was to get people active and eating healthy throughout the year.
For more information on the initiative, visit iowahealthieststate.com/.
