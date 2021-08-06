Reids celebrate 60th anniversary

Orville (Tom) Reid and Iona Reid will be celebrating their 60 years of marriage on Sept. 10, 2021.

They were married at Ziegler Memorial Lutheran Church in New Era, Iowa.

The Reid family invites friends and family to a meal and open house celebration with Tom and Iona on Saturday August 14th, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the West Liberty Fair Grounds in West Liberty, Iowa. Tom and Iona are requesting no gifts.

Tom worked at Grain Processing when they first were married, then he went on to farm in Cotter, Iowa, for five years, from there they moved to West Liberty, to farm for another five years. After a small time in Letts, Iowa, Tom and Iona moved to Muscatine, Iowa, in 1972 and farmed up until 1977 until they moved to their current farm in West Branch, Iowa, where they have been farming for the past 40 years. Their oldest son Lane Reid now farms the homestead. Tom’s hobbies are spending time with grandkids, farming, gardening, fishing, and visiting with friends and family.