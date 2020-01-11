Senior Resources
Senior Resources is located in the Shepley Building, 1808 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays. The agency provides services, programs, and monthly activities to Muscatine County seniors and adults with disabilities. For more information, call 563-263-7292 or 888-667-2026.
Adult Day Center
Senior Resources Adult Day Center provides loved ones with socialization and programs while caregivers take care of errands and appointments. Senior Resources also offers bathing and a low-stimulus room. For more information, call 563-263-7292 or 888-667-2026.
SHIIP
Senior Resources is a sponsor site for SHIIP (Senior Health Insurance Information Program). Highly trained volunteer counselors provide free, confidential, and up-to-date information to help seniors be informed so they can make the best decision about their health insurance. For more information, call 563-263-7292 or 888-667-2026.
Chore Program
The chore program helps seniors and adults with disabilities in Muscatine County with lawn mowing, snow shoveling, and heavy household cleaning. A sliding fee scale is used to calculate rates. Please call 563-263-7292 for more information.
Home Repair Program
The Home Repair Program is offered by Senior Resources, and helps seniors and adults with disabilities in Muscatine County to fix or repair minor household problems. A sliding fee scale is used to calculate reimbursement for labor. Please call 563-263-7292 for more information.
Meals on Wheels
The Meals on Wheels program offers a lunch-time meal, delivered by volunteers to area seniors and adults with disabilities. This program is ideal for people who may have trouble cooking for themselves, live alone, or need extra help while recovering from hospital stays. To sign up for Meals on Wheels, or for more information, please call 563-263-7292 or email meals@sr-resources.org.
Medical Lending Closet
Senior Resources and sponsor Trinity Episcopal Church offer a Durable Medical Equipment Lending Closet, located inside Senior Resources. The program, which lends medical items free of charge, is available to residents of Muscatine and surrounding areas and not limited to seniors. Please call 563-263-7292 for more information.