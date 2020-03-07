Seasoned Citizens

Home Repair Program

The Home Repair Program is offered by Senior Resources, and helps seniors and adults with disabilities in Muscatine County to fix or repair minor household problems. A sliding fee scale is used to calculate reimbursement for labor. Please call 563-263-7292 for more information.

Meals on Wheels

The Meals on Wheels program offers a lunch-time meal, delivered by volunteers to area seniors and adults with disabilities. This program is ideal for people who may have trouble cooking for themselves, live alone, or need extra help while recovering from hospital stays. To sign up for Meals on Wheels, or for more information, please call 563-263-7292 or email meals@sr-resources.org.

Medical Lending Closet

Senior Resources and sponsor Trinity Episcopal Church offer a Durable Medical Equipment Lending Closet, located inside Senior Resources. The program, which lends medical items free of charge, is available to residents of Muscatine and surrounding areas and not limited to seniors. Please call 563-263-7292 for more information.

