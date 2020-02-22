Volunteers: Senior Resources Meals on Wheels
Volunteers

Volunteer drivers for the Senior Resources Meals on Wheels program are:

Trinity Muscatine

Feb. 24-29

Monday, Feb. 24— Deanna Fuller, Mark Odell, Mona Onken, Erin McLeod, Bayer.

Tuesday, Feb. 25 — John Danner, Gary Schrock, Community Bank, Kelly Cunningham, Pete DeGabriele.

Wednesday, Feb. 26 — Lynn Schweizer, Laura Vargas, John Danner, HON CR Dist., MUSCO.

Thursday, Feb. 27 — NCI Adam B, Lynn Lee, Tracy and Adam R., Non-Emergency, Bayer.

Friday, Feb. 28 — Dean Edelman, New Choices, Inc., Zachry, Nichole Sorgenfrey, Bayer.

Saturday, Feb. 29 — Claire and Melissa R., John Kuhl.

Loaves and Fishes

Meals served 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Muscatine Community Social Action, 312 Iowa Ave.

Today — Meal served: Wilton United Methodist Church.

Muscatine Art Center

The Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Ave., is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday, and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Tuesday, Feb. 25 — 10 a.m., Sandy Hallett; 2 p.m., Bill Lindsay.

Wednesday, Feb. 26 — 10 a.m., Maria Garcia; 2 p.m., staff.

Thursday, Feb. 27 — 10 a.m.,  Maria Garcia; 2 p.m., staff.

Friday, Feb. 28 — 10 a.m., Open; 2 p.m., Marge Peniston.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Lifestyles

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Milestones Area Agency on Aging is located at 1512 Isett Ave. in Muscatine. To inquire about home-delivered meals, call 563-260-9921.

