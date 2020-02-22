Volunteers: Senior Resources Meals on Wheels

Volunteer drivers for the Senior Resources Meals on Wheels program are:
Trinity Muscatine
Feb. 24-29
Monday, Feb. 24— Deanna Fuller, Mark Odell, Mona Onken, Erin McLeod, Bayer.
Tuesday, Feb. 25 — John Danner, Gary Schrock, Community Bank, Kelly Cunningham, Pete DeGabriele.
Wednesday, Feb. 26 — Lynn Schweizer, Laura Vargas, John Danner, HON CR Dist., MUSCO.
Thursday, Feb. 27 — NCI Adam B, Lynn Lee, Tracy and Adam R., Non-Emergency, Bayer.
Friday, Feb. 28 — Dean Edelman, New Choices, Inc., Zachry, Nichole Sorgenfrey, Bayer.
Saturday, Feb. 29 — Claire and Melissa R., John Kuhl.
Loaves and Fishes
Meals served 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Muscatine Community Social Action, 312 Iowa Ave.
Today — Meal served: Wilton United Methodist Church.
Muscatine Art Center
The Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Ave., is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday, and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Tuesday, Feb. 25 — 10 a.m., Sandy Hallett; 2 p.m., Bill Lindsay.
Wednesday, Feb. 26 — 10 a.m., Maria Garcia; 2 p.m., staff.
Thursday, Feb. 27 — 10 a.m., Maria Garcia; 2 p.m., staff.
Friday, Feb. 28 — 10 a.m., Open; 2 p.m., Marge Peniston.