Volunteer drivers for the Senior Resources Meals on Wheels program are:
Trinity Muscatine
Sept. 30 to Oct. 5
Monday, Sept. 30 — Deanna Fuller, Mona Onken, Gail Pusateri, Bayer.
Tuesday, Oct. 1 — Open, Judy Merritt, Gary Schrock, Pete DeGabriele.
Wednesday, Oct. 2 — Lynn Schweizer, open, HON CR Dist., Musco.
Thursday, Oct. 3 — Ann and Pete DeGabriele, NCI Adam B., open, Non-Emergency.
Friday, Oct. 4 — New Choices, Inc., open, Dean Edelman, Bayer.
Saturday, Oct. 5 — John Kuhl, James Gibbons.
Loaves and Fishes
Meals served 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Muscatine Community Social Action, 312 Iowa Ave.
Today — Meal served: Faith United Church of Christ.
Muscatine Art Center
The Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Ave., is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday, and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Tuesday, Oct. 1 — 10 a.m., Dorothy Thompson; 2 p.m., Sue Muir.
Wednesday, Oct. 2 — 10 a.m., Karen Cooney; 2 p.m., staff.
Thursday, Oct. 3 — 10 a.m., Brianna Rivers; 2 p.m., Sue Muir.
Friday, Oct. 4 — 10 a.m., Marge Penniston; 2 p.m., Debbie Burr.