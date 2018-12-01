Volunteer drivers for the Senior Resources Meals on Wheels program are:
Trinity Muscatine
Dec. 3-8
Monday, Dec. 3 — Deanna Fuller, Pam Heidbreder, Mona Onken, Monsanto.
Tuesday, Dec. 4 — Gary Schrock, NCI Jill and Austin, Judy Merritt, Pete DeGabriele.
Wednesday, Dec. 5 — Lynn Schweizer, NCI Jill and Austin, HON CR Dist., Musco.
Thursday, Dec. 6 — NCI Adam Batchelor, Dick Witter, Non-Emergency, Monsanto.
Friday, Dec. 7 — MCC, New Choices, Inc., Dean Edelman, Monsanto.
Saturday, Dec. 1 — Rachel Hayes, Brandi Shannon.
Loaves and Fishes
Meals served 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Saturdays at the Muscatine Community Social Action, 312 Iowa Ave.
Today — Meal served: Trinity Episcopal Church.
Muscatine Art Center
The Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Ave., is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday, and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Tuesday, Dec. 4 — 10 a.m., Dorothy Thompson; 2 p.m., Sue Muir.
Wednesday, Dec. 5 — 10 a.m., Bill Lindsay; 2 p.m., staff.
Thursday, Dec. 6 — noon, Diane Orr-Kelly; 2 p.m., staff.
Friday, Dec. 7 — 10 a.m., Bill Lindsay; 2 p.m., Marge Penniston.
