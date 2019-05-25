{{featured_button_text}}

Volunteer drivers for the Senior Resources Meals on Wheels program are:

Trinity Muscatine

May 27 to June 1

Monday, May 27 — Deanna Fuller, Gail Pusateri, Connie Keitel, Bayer.

Tuesday, May 28 —  Gary Schrock, NCI Jill and Austin, Judy Merritt, Pete DeGabriele.

Wednesday, May 29 — Lynn Schweizer, NCI Jill and Austin, HON CR Dist., Musco.

Thursday, May 30 — Dick Witter, Ann and Pete DeGabriele, NCI Adam B., Non-Emergency.

Friday, May 31 — Judy Merritt, New Choices, Inc., Dean Edelman, Bayer.

Saturday, June 1 — Rachel Hayes, Bob Rogers.

Loaves and Fishes

Meals served 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Muscatine Community Social Action, 312 Iowa Ave.

Today — Meal served: Island United Methodist Church.

Muscatine Art Center

The Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Ave., is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday, and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Tuesday, May 28 — 10 a.m.,  Sandy Hallett; 2 p.m., Sue Muir

Wednesday, May 29 — 10 a.m., NVA; 2 p.m., staff.

Thursday, May 30 — noon, Diane Orr-Kelly; 2 p.m., staff.

Friday, May 31 — 10 a.m.  Marge Penniston; 2 p.m., Debbie Burr.

