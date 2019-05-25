Volunteer drivers for the Senior Resources Meals on Wheels program are:
Trinity Muscatine
May 27 to June 1
Monday, May 27 — Deanna Fuller, Gail Pusateri, Connie Keitel, Bayer.
Tuesday, May 28 — Gary Schrock, NCI Jill and Austin, Judy Merritt, Pete DeGabriele.
Wednesday, May 29 — Lynn Schweizer, NCI Jill and Austin, HON CR Dist., Musco.
Thursday, May 30 — Dick Witter, Ann and Pete DeGabriele, NCI Adam B., Non-Emergency.
Friday, May 31 — Judy Merritt, New Choices, Inc., Dean Edelman, Bayer.
Saturday, June 1 — Rachel Hayes, Bob Rogers.
Loaves and Fishes
Meals served 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Muscatine Community Social Action, 312 Iowa Ave.
Today — Meal served: Island United Methodist Church.
Muscatine Art Center
The Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Ave., is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday, and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Tuesday, May 28 — 10 a.m., Sandy Hallett; 2 p.m., Sue Muir
Wednesday, May 29 — 10 a.m., NVA; 2 p.m., staff.
Thursday, May 30 — noon, Diane Orr-Kelly; 2 p.m., staff.
Friday, May 31 — 10 a.m. Marge Penniston; 2 p.m., Debbie Burr.