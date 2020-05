Volunteers: Senior Resources Meals on Wheels

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Volunteer drivers for the Senior Resources Meals on Wheels program are:

Trinity Muscatine

May 11-16

Monday, May 11 — Deanna Fuller, Gail Pusateri, Mona Onken, Mark Odell.

Tuesday, May 12 — Judy Merritt, Gary Schrock, Cindy Carver, Pete DeGabriele.

Wednesday, May 13 — Lynn Schweizer, Kathy Johnson, HON CR Dist., MUSCO.

Thursday, May 14 — Ann and Pete DeGabriele, Cindy and Tom Kautz, Bethany O'Connor, Non-Emergency.

Friday, May 15 — New Choices, Inc., Dean Edelman, Jina Hernandez, Tracy and Adam R.

Saturday, May 16 — Claire and Melissa R., Bob Rogers.

