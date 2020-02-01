Volunteer drivers for the Senior Resources Meals on Wheels program are:
Trinity Muscatine
Feb. 3-8
Monday, Feb. 3— Deanna Fuller, Mark Odell, Mona Onken, Gail Pusateri, Bayer.
Tuesday, Feb. 4 — Tracy and Adam R., Kelly Cunningham, Judy Merritt, Gary Schrock, Pete DeGabriele.
Wednesday, Feb. 5 — Lynn Schweizer, Laura Vargas, Kayla Benefiel, HON CR Dist., MUSCO.
Thursday, Feb. 6 — Ann and Pete DeGabriele, NCI Adam B., Bethany O'Connor, Kelly Cunningham, Non-Emergency.
Friday, Feb. 7 — Dean Edelman, New Choices, Inc., Zachry, Kelly Cunningham, Bayer.
Saturday, Feb. 8 — Bob Rogers, Kelly Cunningham.
You have free articles remaining.
Loaves and Fishes
Meals served 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Muscatine Community Social Action, 312 Iowa Ave.
Today — Meal served: Sheperd of the Cross Lutheran Church.
Muscatine Art Center
The Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Ave., is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday, and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Tuesday, Feb.4 — 10 a.m., Dorothy Thompson; 2 p.m., Sue Muir.
Wednesday, Feb. 5 — 10 a.m., Karen Cooney; 2 p.m., staff.
Thursday, Feb. 6 — 10 a.m., Bill Lindsay; 2 p.m., staff.
Friday, Feb. 7 — 10 a.m., Maria Garcia; 2 p.m., Debbie Burr.