Volunteer drivers for the Senior Resources Meals on Wheels program are:
Trinity Muscatine
Nov. 18-23
Monday, Nov. 18 — Deanna Fuller, Mona Onken, Erin McLeod, Bayer.
Tuesday, Nov. 19 — Community Bank, Judy Merritt, open, Pete DeGabriele.
Wednesday, Nov. 20 — Lynn Schweizer, John Danner, HON CR Dist., Musco.
Thursday, Nov. 21 — Tracy and Adam R., Lindsey Stieger, Non-Emergency, Bayer.
Friday, Nov. 22 — New Choices, Inc., Kayla Benefiel, Dean Edelman, Bayer.
Saturday, Nov. 23 — Kelly Cunningham, Bob Rogers.
Loaves and Fishes
Meals served 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Muscatine Community Social Action, 312 Iowa Ave.
Today — Meal served: Catholic Daughters.
Muscatine Art Center
The Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Ave., is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday, and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Tuesday, Nov. 19 — 10 a.m., Sandy Hallett; 2 p.m., Sue Muir.
Wednesday, Nov. 20 — 10 a.m., open; 2 p.m., staff.
Thursday, Nov. 21 — 10 a.m., Sharon Sorensen; 2 p.m., staff
Friday, Nov. 22 — 10 a.m., Debbie Holtz; 2 p.m., Debbie Burr.