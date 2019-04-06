Volunteer drivers for the Senior Resources Meals on Wheels program are:
Trinity Muscatine
April 8-13
Monday, April 8 — Deanna Fuller, Gail Pusateri, Mona Onken, Monsanto.
Tuesday, April 9 — Cindy Carver, NCI Jill and Austin, Judy Merritt, Pete DeGabriele.
Wednesday, April 10 — Lynn Schweizer, NCI Jill and Austin, HON CR Dist., Musco.
Thursday, April 11 — Cindy and Tom Kautz, Non-Emergency, Kevin Mathes, Monsanto.
Friday, April 12 — Tracy R. and Jeanne P., New Choices, Inc., Dean Edelman, Monsanto.
Saturday, April 13 — Brandi Shannon, John Kuhl.
Loaves and Fishes
Meals served 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Muscatine Community Social Action, 312 Iowa Ave.
Today — Meal served: The Catholic Daughters.
Muscatine Art Center
The Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Ave., is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday, and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Tuesday, April 9 — 10 a.m., Sandy Hallett; 2 p.m., Sue Muir
Wednesday, April 10 — 10 a.m., Bill Lindsay; 2 p.m., staff.
Thursday, April 11 — 10 a.m., Janet Kindler; noon, Diane Orr-Kelly; 2 p.m., staff.
Friday, April 12 — 10 a.m. Janet Kennedy; 2 p.m., Marge Penniston.