Volunteer drivers for the Senior Resources Meals on Wheels program are:

Trinity Muscatine

Sept. 10-15

Monday, Sept. 10 — Deanna Fuller, Pam Heidbreder, Mona Onken, Monsanto.

Tuesday, Sept. 11 — Cindy Carver,  NCI Jill and Austin, Judy Merritt, Pete DeGabriele.

Wednesday, Sept. 12 — Ann Evans, NCI Jill and Austin, HON CR Dist., Musco.

Thursday, Sept. 13 — Community Bank, Cindy and Tom Kautz, Non-Emergency, Monsanto.

Friday, Sept. 14 — MCC, New Choices, Inc., Dean Edelman, Monsanto.

Saturday, Sept. 15 — Rachel Hayes.

Loaves and Fishes

Meals served 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Saturdays at the Muscatine Community Social Action, 312 Iowa Ave.

Today — Meal served: Church of Christ.

Muscatine Art Center

The Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Ave., is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday, and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Tuesday, Sept. 11 — 10 a.m., Sandy Hallett; 2 p.m., Sue Muir.

Wednesday, Sept. 12 — 10 a.m., Bill Lindsay; 2 p.m., staff.

Thursday, Sept. 13 — 10 a.m., Janet Kindler; noon, Diane Orr-Kelly; 2 p.m., staff.

Friday, Sept. 14 — 10 a.m., Janet Kennedy; 2 p.m., Karen Cooney.

