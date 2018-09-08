Volunteer drivers for the Senior Resources Meals on Wheels program are:
Trinity Muscatine
Sept. 10-15
Monday, Sept. 10 — Deanna Fuller, Pam Heidbreder, Mona Onken, Monsanto.
Tuesday, Sept. 11 — Cindy Carver, NCI Jill and Austin, Judy Merritt, Pete DeGabriele.
Wednesday, Sept. 12 — Ann Evans, NCI Jill and Austin, HON CR Dist., Musco.
Thursday, Sept. 13 — Community Bank, Cindy and Tom Kautz, Non-Emergency, Monsanto.
Friday, Sept. 14 — MCC, New Choices, Inc., Dean Edelman, Monsanto.
Saturday, Sept. 15 — Rachel Hayes.
Loaves and Fishes
Meals served 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Saturdays at the Muscatine Community Social Action, 312 Iowa Ave.
Today — Meal served: Church of Christ.
Muscatine Art Center
The Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Ave., is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday, and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Tuesday, Sept. 11 — 10 a.m., Sandy Hallett; 2 p.m., Sue Muir.
Wednesday, Sept. 12 — 10 a.m., Bill Lindsay; 2 p.m., staff.
Thursday, Sept. 13 — 10 a.m., Janet Kindler; noon, Diane Orr-Kelly; 2 p.m., staff.
Friday, Sept. 14 — 10 a.m., Janet Kennedy; 2 p.m., Karen Cooney.