Volunteers: Senior Resources Meals on Wheels

Volunteer drivers for the Senior Resources Meals on Wheels program are:

Trinity Muscatine

June 22-27

Monday, June 22 — Deanna Fuller, Gail Pusateri, Mona Onken, Mark Odell.

Tuesday, June 23 — Judy Merritt, Joni Axel, Gary Schrock, Pete DeGabriele.

Wednesday, June 24 — Lynn Schweizer, Carla Schillig, HON CR Dist., MUSCO.

Thursday, June 25 — Dick Witter, Bethany O'Connor, Ann and Pete DeGabriele, Non-Emergency.

Friday, June 26 — New Choices, Inc., Dean Edelman, Kathy Johnson, Community Bank .

Saturday, June 27 — Claire and Melissa R., Connie Keitel.

