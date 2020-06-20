Volunteers: Senior Resources Meals on Wheels

Volunteer drivers for the Senior Resources Meals on Wheels program are:
Trinity Muscatine
June 22-27
Monday, June 22 — Deanna Fuller, Gail Pusateri, Mona Onken, Mark Odell.
Tuesday, June 23 — Judy Merritt, Joni Axel, Gary Schrock, Pete DeGabriele.
Wednesday, June 24 — Lynn Schweizer, Carla Schillig, HON CR Dist., MUSCO.
Thursday, June 25 — Dick Witter, Bethany O'Connor, Ann and Pete DeGabriele, Non-Emergency.
Friday, June 26 — New Choices, Inc., Dean Edelman, Kathy Johnson, Community Bank .
Saturday, June 27 — Claire and Melissa R., Connie Keitel.
