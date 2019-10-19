{{featured_button_text}}

Volunteer drivers for the Senior Resources Meals on Wheels program are:

Trinity Muscatine

Oct. 21-26

Monday, Oct. 21 — Deanna Fuller, Mona Onken, Erin McLeod, Bayer.

Tuesday, Oct. 22 — Open, Judy Merritt, open, Pete DeGabriele.

Wednesday, Oct. 23 — Lynn Schweizer, Kayla Benefiel, HON CR Dist., Musco.

Thursday, Oct. 24 — Community Bank, John Danner, Non-Emergency, Bayer.

Friday, Oct. 25 — New Choices, Inc., Nichole Sorgenfrey, Dean Edelman, Bayer.

Saturday, Oct. 26 — Kelly Cunningham, Bob Rogers.

Loaves and Fishes

Meals served 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Muscatine Community Social Action, 312 Iowa Ave.

Today — Meal served: Shepherd of the Cross Lutheran Church.

Muscatine Art Center

The Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Ave., is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday, and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Tuesday, Oct. 22 — 10 a.m., Sandy Hallett; 2 p.m., Sue Muir.

Wednesday, Oct. 23 — 10 a.m., NVA; 2 p.m., staff.

Thursday, Oct. 24 — 10 a.m., Bill Lindsay; 2 p.m., staff

Friday, Oct. 25 — 10 a.m., Brianna Rivers; 2 p.m., Marge Penniston.

