Volunteer drivers for the Senior Resources Meals on Wheels program are:
Trinity Muscatine
Oct. 21-26
Monday, Oct. 21 — Deanna Fuller, Mona Onken, Erin McLeod, Bayer.
Tuesday, Oct. 22 — Open, Judy Merritt, open, Pete DeGabriele.
Wednesday, Oct. 23 — Lynn Schweizer, Kayla Benefiel, HON CR Dist., Musco.
Thursday, Oct. 24 — Community Bank, John Danner, Non-Emergency, Bayer.
Friday, Oct. 25 — New Choices, Inc., Nichole Sorgenfrey, Dean Edelman, Bayer.
Saturday, Oct. 26 — Kelly Cunningham, Bob Rogers.
Loaves and Fishes
Meals served 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Muscatine Community Social Action, 312 Iowa Ave.
Today — Meal served: Shepherd of the Cross Lutheran Church.
Muscatine Art Center
The Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Ave., is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday, and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Tuesday, Oct. 22 — 10 a.m., Sandy Hallett; 2 p.m., Sue Muir.
Wednesday, Oct. 23 — 10 a.m., NVA; 2 p.m., staff.
Thursday, Oct. 24 — 10 a.m., Bill Lindsay; 2 p.m., staff
Friday, Oct. 25 — 10 a.m., Brianna Rivers; 2 p.m., Marge Penniston.