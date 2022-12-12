The second annual Weed Park Festival of Lights kicked off Monday and will be held through Christmas. Several area businesses decorated spaces in the park with lights and displays to honor the season. The lights will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. each night. Also more spirit of the holiday season is on display in Riverside Park with the Norbert Beckey Bridge.
Lighting up the night
