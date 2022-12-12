 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Lighting up the night

  • Updated
  • 0
display

The second annual Weed Park Festival of Lights kicked off Monday and will be held through Christmas. Several area businesses decorated spaces in the park with lights and displays to honor the season. The lights will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. each night. Also more spirit of the holiday season is on display in Riverside Park with the Norbert Beckey Bridge. 

 DAVID HOTLE

The second annual Weed Park Festival of Lights kicked off Monday and will be held through Christmas. Several area businesses decorated spaces in the park with lights and displays to honor the season. The lights will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. each night. Also more spirit of the holiday season is on display in Riverside Park with the Norbert Beckey Bridge. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Williams retires after 20 years

Williams retires after 20 years

Muscatine Police Cpl. Jason Williams signed off on his final shift with the Muscatine Police Department shortly before noon Wednesday, Dec. 7,…

Reward offered for shooter

Reward offered for shooter

The Humane Society of the United States is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and convict…

Jersey Mike's opens in Muscatine

Jersey Mike's opens in Muscatine

The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry held a ribbon-cutting for Jersey Mike's on Friday, which recently opened at 415 Clevela…

Memories of Muscatine

Memories of Muscatine

Editor’s note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Mus…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News