The Water and Resource Recovery Facility UV control system has been affected by a nearby lightning strike
The strike has affected the control systems of the sewage pumps, causing treated sewage to back-up into the UV building.
The emergency controls functioned properly and took over pumping controls, but not before water rose and seeped in the UV control module. The UV disinfection has failed as a result. The Water and Resource Recovery Facility is required by permit to use UV disinfection on their treated effluent each year between March 15 and Nov. 15.
City officials advise the public to not to swim in the immediate vicinity of the sewage outfall in the Mississippi River, on the other side of the levy from Musser Park, until the UV system is repaired.
Work is currently underway to repair the system, but it is not known at this time how long the system will be down.
For more information, call the Water and Resource Recovery Facility at 563-263-2752.
