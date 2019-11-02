MUSCATINE — Filmmakers and film fans alike will come together on Nov. 8 and 9 for the sixth year of the Muscatine Independent Film Festival.
Started in 2013 by Chad Bishop and Mike Ray, the Muscatine Independent Film Festival (MIFF) was created as an opportunity for people to share their work on the big screen with each other and the Muscatine community. For the past seven years, MIFF has been a showcase of short films both locally made and from around the country. The festival encourages the creative efforts involved with this craft, and considers a wide variety of genres from sci-fi and experimental to comedies and its infamous “Murder, Mayhem and More” category.
“It seems like we get a good response from people both out of state and in-state,” said Bishop when talking about the festival and its success, “For filmmakers, just getting to meet with like-minded people who share your love of film can put you in a good mood.”
Bishop also noted that while most of the audience at MIFF is filled with people from out of town, he doesn’t think of it as a bad thing, and instead sees the festival as a great opportunity to introduce guests to downtown Muscatine. “There wasn’t really anything like it around here before, and I hope this festival just adds one more reason for people to visit or move to Muscatine,” he said.
This year, MIFF is introducing the “Micro-Short” category, consisting of films that tell a story in less than four minutes. Along with that are the Best Local Film and Best Iowa Made Film categories, assuring that local Muscatine and Iowa artists are still given plenty of support. “I hope it’s a testament to the film festival existing, that it’s able to attract and support so many local creators,” Bishop said.
Non-filmmaking residents of Muscatine are also invited to enjoy the event and meet with the visiting film makers while also being entertained by a wide array of 43 different movies, including the premiere of Bishop’s own film “The Baker Institute.” This documentary focuses on one of Muscatine’s most infamous residents, Norman Baker, in a story that Bishop himself calls “one you couldn’t make up if you tried.”
Bishop shared that he was inspired to make the documentary from hearing his grandmother’s own stories about Norman Baker, having been around when he was trying to sell his "cure for cancer."
One unique feature of the MIFF is that after each block of films, there will be a Q&A session featuring the directors, actors and other crew members from the movies the audience just watched. Bishop considered this to be one of the MIFF’s best inclusions. “How cool is it to be watching a film, realize you’ve been sitting next to someone who worked on that film, and then being able to ask a director or actor about it afterwards?” he asked. MIFF also features live judging of each film, allowing the judges to experience the films just as they were intended — on a big screen rather than on a laptop or cell phone — and with an audience.
“We may have awards, but just having what I made be part of a film festival is enough of an honor for me,” Bishop said. “I hope the festival can keep growing each year and can keep being a place for people to loosen up a bit and get creative with their independent films.”
The Muscatine Independent Film Festival will be held at the Muscatine Community College’s Black Box Theater, located in Strahan Hall at 152 Colorado St. Daily admission is $10, with the price being $5 on student passes and $25 for a VIP Pass. On Friday Nov. 8, the festival will have its Sci-fi/Experimental film block at 6 p.m. with sci-fi/Murder and Mayhem coordinator Jeremy Ferguson’s "72 Seconds" premiering at 7:30 p.m. and their Murder, Mayhem and More film block (Rated R, adults only) at 8:15 p.m.
Then on Saturday Nov. 9, the festival will have its Short Film Block at 12:30 p.m., Bishop’s "The Baker Institute" at 2:30 p.m., the Micro-Short film block at 3:30 p.m., the Best Iowa Made Film block at 4:30 p.m., and finally the Grand Jury Film Block at 6:45 p.m.. Following the final film, there will be an awards ceremony and after party at 9:30 p.m., which will be held at the River’s Edge Event Loft, located upstairs at the Friendship Center on 129 W. 2nd St..
For a full list of films premiering at the festival as well as more information on MILL itself, please visit their website at muscatinefilmfest.com.
