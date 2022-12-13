 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Lights of Christmas spirit

  • Updated
  • 0
lights

An elaborate light display can be viewed at 2285 North Hilltop Drive in Muscatine, The private light show even includes the ability for viewers to tune their radios into 88.1 FM for a synchronized light show. 

 DAVID HOTLE

An elaborate light display can be viewed at 2285 North Hilltop Drive in Muscatine, The private light show even includes the ability for viewers to tune their radios into 88.1 FM for a synchronized light show. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Williams retires after 20 years

Williams retires after 20 years

Muscatine Police Cpl. Jason Williams signed off on his final shift with the Muscatine Police Department shortly before noon Wednesday, Dec. 7,…

Reward offered for shooter

Reward offered for shooter

The Humane Society of the United States is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and convict…

Jersey Mike's opens in Muscatine

Jersey Mike's opens in Muscatine

The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry held a ribbon-cutting for Jersey Mike's on Friday, which recently opened at 415 Clevela…

Memories of Muscatine

Memories of Muscatine

Editor’s note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Mus…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News