Lions Club of Fruitland to provide free vision screening on Oct. 24

MUSCATINE — The need for vision checks and catching vision impairments early doesn’t go away, even during a pandemic.

While it may look a bit different this year, the Fruitland Community Lions Club is still offering free vision screenings to children 6 months to 5 years to catch impairments while lightening the financial burden for parents.

Iowa Kidsight Vision Screening Outreach will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Environmental Learning Center, 3300 Cedar St., Muscatine. No pre-registration is required, masks are required.

The screening fulfills the vision-screening requirement mandated by the state for any child entering kindergarten. After a consent form from their parent or guardian has been signed, the child will have photos of their eyes taken.

Results will be sent to the University of Iowa’s Department of Ophthalmology & Visual Science for review.

Once these photos and results are evaluated by the Department of Ophthalmology & Visual Science, parents will receive a letter with the results, and a referral, if necessary, to optometrists and ophthalmologists near them. Each child referred will also be given a follow-up.

For more information on this service, visit iowakidsight.org.

