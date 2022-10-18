Lions Club to hold Soup Supper Nov. 3

Hello fellow GMCCI Members,

The Muscatine Lion's Club is holding its annual Soup Supper on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. The location for the event will be at the Salvation Army, 1000 Oregon St. Muscatine (near GPC).

The Lions Club Soup Supper is the largest fund raiser the club has for the year. The Soup Supper donations account for 208.4 of our annual budget. The Lions Club of Muscatine is proud of the fact that 100% of your donations to the club are distributed back to our community.

Your donation as you have done so graciously every year in the past, is needed again this year. The spirit of giving and breaking bread with our neighbors, is alive at the Salvation Army for the Soup Supper.

Please give to help us satisfy our commitment to our community for the 2022-2023 Club year. To make your donations, please make checks payable to:

Muscatine Lions Club

(Memo line )-Soup Supper

P.O. Box 173

Muscatine IA 52761

Thank you for your consideration and your help.

We Serve

James Bixler President Muscatine Lions Club