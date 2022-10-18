 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Lions Club to hold Soup Supper Nov. 3

  • 0

Hello fellow GMCCI Members,

The Muscatine Lion's Club is holding its annual Soup Supper on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. The location for the event will be at the Salvation Army, 1000 Oregon St. Muscatine (near GPC).

The Lions Club Soup Supper is the largest fund raiser the club has for the year. The Soup Supper donations account for 208.4 of our annual budget. The Lions Club of Muscatine is proud of the fact that 100% of your donations to the club are distributed back to our community.

Your donation as you have done so graciously every year in the past, is needed again this year. The spirit of giving and breaking bread with our neighbors, is alive at the Salvation Army for the Soup Supper.

Please give to help us satisfy our commitment to our community for the 2022-2023 Club year. To make your donations, please make checks payable to:

People are also reading…

Muscatine Lions Club

(Memo line )-Soup Supper

P.O. Box 173

Muscatine IA 52761

Thank you for your consideration and your help.

We Serve

James Bixler President Muscatine Lions Club

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gov. Kim Reynolds visits Muscatine

Gov. Kim Reynolds visits Muscatine

MUSCATINE — It was standing room only Thursday morning at the Muscatine Family Restaurant as many eager fans and members of the Muscatine Coun…

Information sought in vandalism

Information sought in vandalism

The Muscatine Police Department reports having no suspects in the vandalism of a soda machine at Riverside Park. Anyone with information is as…

Memories of Muscatine

Memories of Muscatine

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Mus…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News