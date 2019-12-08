{{featured_button_text}}
Former Melpine School

This former Melpine School, which was moved to Wildcat Den State Park, is among the historic buildings the Muscatine County Historic Preservation Commission wishes to preserve.

MUSCATINE — The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has just awarded ten historic preservation grants, totaling $90,000 towards various preservation efforts.

Iowa’s Certified Local Government program is one of the largest of its kind, and through its program, the group supports preservation of historic resources at the local level. The Muscatine County Historic Preservation Commission received one of the 10 funding grants available this year.

For their project surveying county schools and churches, Historic Preservation has received $8,183. With this money, the group plans to inventory country schools and churches that were once prolific in the Muscatine County. According to Lynn Pruitt, who is part of the commission, there are about 80-100 of these historic buildings, ranging from the mid-1850s to 1950s, left standing today.

“A lot of them have been torn down or removed, so we’re trying to map out where they were and hopefully get a sign up at each one,” said Pruitt, “We thought it would be nice for these little bits of local history to be retained.” 

As for the school and churches that are still standing, the commission will evaluate those properties for eligibility in the National Register of Historic Places. “We like to try and retain as much of our history as we can,” Pruitt said.

There are 95,000 properties on the list, with at least one in almost every county in the United States. Muscatine County has 32 properties on the list, including Trinity Episcopal Church, Pine Creek Gristmill and Alexander Clark House. The most recent addition is the Muscatine County Home Dairy Barn, which was added Jan. 31, 2019.

“I don’t consider 32 properties to be excessive,” Pruitt said. “If you can save one building, then you’ve saved a remnant of that point in history.”

The grant of $8,183 will be brought to the Board of Supervisors on Monday. After board approval, the commission will hire a historic consultant.

The study should begin in March 2020.

