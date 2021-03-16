Living with technology through a year-long pandemic

A lot of people, my dad included, like to say that technology is great… but only when it works.

For the past year, I’m sure we’ve all gotten pretty acquainted with technology, and although we’re making progress, we’ll all probably have to deal with virtual meetings and video calls for a while longer.

It’s pretty crazy to think that just a year ago, helpful programs like Zoom were being unused by most people, and now I think it’s safe to say most of us have sat in on a Zoom call at least once.

Our doctor’s appointments and therapist visits can be done virtually, musicians and performers have been using streaming more than ever, students and employees have been able to continue going to classes and work remotely, and we’re all staying connected with our elders through tablets. It took some trial and error, but we had the tools to keep things going.

Even with all the frustrations technology may cause - from not knowing what to do to make the picture appear or the sound come on, to lagging connections, to simply missing being face-to-face with people – I think we’re lucky that out of all the times a pandemic could have happened, it happened when we had the digital and technological means to keep in contact even while isolated.

