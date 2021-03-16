Living with technology through a year-long pandemic

A lot of people, my dad included, like to say that technology is great… but only when it works.
For the past year, I’m sure we’ve all gotten pretty acquainted with technology, and although we’re making progress, we’ll all probably have to deal with virtual meetings and video calls for a while longer.
It’s pretty crazy to think that just a year ago, helpful programs like Zoom were being unused by most people, and now I think it’s safe to say most of us have sat in on a Zoom call at least once.
Our doctor’s appointments and therapist visits can be done virtually, musicians and performers have been using streaming more than ever, students and employees have been able to continue going to classes and work remotely, and we’re all staying connected with our elders through tablets. It took some trial and error, but we had the tools to keep things going.
Even with all the frustrations technology may cause - from not knowing what to do to make the picture appear or the sound come on, to lagging connections, to simply missing being face-to-face with people – I think we’re lucky that out of all the times a pandemic could have happened, it happened when we had the digital and technological means to keep in contact even while isolated.
Frankly, even before the pandemic hit, I was grateful that I was able to grow up with things like Skype and Discord and the Internet (even with all of the latter’s problems, controversies and discourse, but that’s a whole other can of worms).
As someone who didn’t have a ton of close friends growing up, being able to talk with others online and form bonds with them was nice. When I was in my freshman year of college, I was able to discuss the newest episode of an animated show I was into with a fellow fandom friend.
Seven years (and counting) later, and that fandom friend is now my best friend who I talk to every day. Last year, we were still able to attend GenCon, a table-top gaming convention that’s become a bit of a tradition for us, together by virtually attending sessions and talking with other players through video calls. Honestly, it was still just as enjoyable as attending in-person.
Now obviously, that’s not to say that communicating with someone through virtual-means only is a perfect solution, far from it. I still missed seeing my best friend in-person last year, and I’m hoping that I’m able to visit her this year once we both get the vaccine. Along those lines, many others have had to miss out on seeing parents, grandparents, friends and co-workers or attending important events in-person.
Still, if there’s anything we’ve learned during this pandemic, it’s that when you’re social distancing, it can be very easy to feel lonely. In those moments, seeing someone through a screen is better than not seeing them at all, and getting a check-in text from them can be just meaningful as a hello on the streets.
There’s great use for technology, both during and outside of a pandemic, and I don’t think we should forget that once we’ve all gotten our shots. Now that we know it’s possible, we should make sure those who need online schooling are able to choose that option. Now that we truly know the difference it can make, we should make sure everyone has affordable access to Wi-Fi and Internet connection.
Technology is far from perfect, but it’s still one of the best and most versatile tools we have, both for staying connected and for keeping control of our lives even in the most (say it with me now) “unprecedented” situations. With that in mind, let’s try and make sure that we use it just as efficiently in the future as we have this past year.