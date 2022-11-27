Loan agreements reported approved

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The Columbus Junction City Council formally provided economic shots in the arm to two major city projects during the council’s regular meeting on Wednesday.

Mayor Mark Huston reported after the meeting that resolutions approving loan agreements with two local banks had been approved for the city’s wastewater improvements and old library/museum roof repair work.

Both resolutions were approved following a public hearing earlier in the meeting to consider any public comments on the project. Huston said no comments were submitted during the hearing.

According to the wastewater project resolution, the agreement with Community Bank & Trust will provide a loan of up to $600,000 to help finance the work. Huston said a portion of the estimated $1.4 million project will be covered by a $300,000 Community Development. The council also previously agreed to use an estimated $270,000 in America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds on the improvements.

Huston also reported the estimated $260,000 in roof repairs for the old library/museum would include financial help from a loan of up to $150,000 from Washington State Bank, which he indicated would be repaid over a three-year period.

Additional financial assistant for the repair of the historic building will come from $100,000 earmarked by the City Council from the city’s Roundy Fund and a gift from an anonymous donor.

Huston also reported the City Council approved the city’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 Financial Report and its FY 2022 Annual Road Use Tax Report.

According to the financial report, the city’s actual Total Revenue/Sources in FY 22 was $2,554,314 and its Total Expenditures/Uses $2,595,537, which created a $41,223 budget deficit. The shortfall was reflected in the city’s balances, with the $427,461 beginning balance at the start of the fiscal year on July 1, 2021, falling to an ending balance of $386,238 on June 30, 2022.

The Annual Road Use Tax Report showed how the city spent its FY 22 $367,480 Road Use Tax allocation. The highest expense was for street maintenance, where $115,950 was spent. That was followed by $101,657 in salaries and another $17,289 in benefits.

Lesser amounts were spent on street lights, $31,976; vehicle/equipment operation and repair, $30,370; loan principal and interest, $27,156; vehicles, $18,500; heavy equipment, $7,338; and snow removal, $7,150. The rest of the allocation went for building and grounds maintenance and repair, other maintenance and repair, minor equipment purchases and replacement posts and signs.

In final action, Huston said the City Council agreed to renew the ambulance bus barn lease for another year from the Columbus Community Medical Facilities Association.

The rent for the barn will be $1,000 per month.