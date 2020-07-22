Local artist affected by Lyme hopes to raise money for safe housing

MUSCATINE — “There’s a saying with people with Lyme: The hardest part of Lyme is that you remember the life you once had. Even if you’re brain damaged or bedridden, you still remember.”
With memories of her art and her time in the spotlight still with her, local artist Elizabeth Austin hopes that she can one day go back to her old life — a life taken from her by Lyme Disease, a condition she says not enough people understand.
While Austin began doing art in 2001, she had developed an interest in stylized pin-up paintings long before that.
“I used to go through my uncle’s Playboys when I was a little kid, before I could even write my name,” she said. “The artist, Alberto Vargas, used to do a page of pin-up girls. His art just fascinated me.”
As she got older, Austin said this fascination continued, and eventually it inspired her to learn how to draw. She started drawing and painting her own pin-ups and also taught herself how to use an airbrush. From there, her art took off enough for her to be invited to a Vintage and Modern Pin-up (VAMP) event in Chicago by Hugh Hefner’s partner.
This event brought the first signs of success for Austin. Every painting she brought was sold.
“I was shocked because I was a first-timer …," she said. "A gentleman bought everything, and he called me a week later saying that he wanted everything that I had. We rented an SUV to haul everything up to Chicago and it was all framed by River’s Edge Gallery, who really went all out for me, and he continued to buy from me until his death in 2005.”
From there, Austin’s success as well as her art continued to grow. She learned how to do tattoos, and would sometimes donate tattoos for motorcycle crash survivors or other causes. In 2006, she was asked by the late Beth Chapman, wife of Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, to do a painting of Beth’s daughter Barbara Katy Chapman, who was killed in a car crash earlier that year.
After her portrait was featured in a 2007 “Dog the Bounty Hunter” episode, Beth would continue working with Austin, who described the work as “nonstop.” They worked on a pin-up calendar together, but as she was finishing up the last page of it, Austin began feeling ill.
Though she was originally admitted into Muscatine’s hospital for a spider bite, her health continued to decline, and Beth and Duane were able to help get her to the University of Iowa hospital.
“It was like the Red Sea parting,” she said, remembering how hard her friend had worked to get her help. “There were doctors waiting for me and my son was with me, and when they called my name, they rushed me back.”
Within 13 hours, Austin’s doctors came back with an official diagnosis of Lyme Disease. Austin said that at the time, she had no idea what Lyme was, or how it would affect her future as an artist.
“When I got the diagnosis, I didn’t know anything about Lyme,” she said. “I thought that maybe you get a shot or you have to take antibiotic and then you’re fine. I had no idea that, once it enters your central nervous system, you never really fully recover.”
The effect Lyme had on Austin was devastating, both physically and personally, in what she called an “absolutely horrible” experience.
Over the years, Austin has had her heart and brain affected by the disease, along with her central nervous system, and has had to relearn everything. She’s had multiple trips to the ER, has developed scoliosis and has had three surgeries on her left hand.
“Stairs are scary for me now,” she said. “Things that didn’t used to scare me are scary for me. I also fall a lot — my brain tells my body to do something, but I don’t quite follow.”
In the years since her diagnosis, however, Austin has slowly been able to partially recover in the hopes of being able to continue her art. While Lyme has affected her focus, causing her to sometimes forget how to do things, she has been studying art through YouTube and books and has begun to draw and sketch again.
Unfortunately, while she still feels that she is ready to get back into art, her current environment has made finishing any pieces nearly impossible.
Unable to go into any details due to safety concerns, Austin explained that she needs to move out of her current living conditions and into a home that would be safe and quiet enough for her to concentrate on her paintings.
She added that the MCSA shelter isn’t an option for her for multiple reasons, one of which is that she has two dogs, one a blind and deaf 19-year-old Yorkie, which would not be allowed in the shelter.
Austin was also concerned about how safe living in a shelter would be for her, given the current pandemic and the fact that Lyme has not only wiped out her savings but her immune system as well.
Hoping to one day be able to rent a small, safe place for her and her dogs that would allow her to paint in peace, Austin has begun a donation fund on her Facebook page. While $2,500 is the current starting goal, she expects that she’ll need more.
“I really have nothing left but my personal things,” she said. “I just kind of fell off the face of the Earth in the art world. I haven’t been able to really produce any art since 2011 ... but I’m trying everything I can.”
She said being able to move into a new environment and continue her art would mean everything to her.
“I’d have my life back, and that’s all I want,” Austin said, “It really could turn my life around for the better.”
While it’s tough for her to remember her success and her old paintings, Austin wants to keep working toward peace of mind and a chance to continue where she left off, and hopes that sharing her story will help others understand the struggles of Lyme Disease.
To make a donation to Austin, visit her Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ElizabethAustinPinUpArt.
