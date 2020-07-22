Local artist affected by Lyme hopes to raise money for safe housing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — “There’s a saying with people with Lyme: The hardest part of Lyme is that you remember the life you once had. Even if you’re brain damaged or bedridden, you still remember.”

With memories of her art and her time in the spotlight still with her, local artist Elizabeth Austin hopes that she can one day go back to her old life — a life taken from her by Lyme Disease, a condition she says not enough people understand.

While Austin began doing art in 2001, she had developed an interest in stylized pin-up paintings long before that.

“I used to go through my uncle’s Playboys when I was a little kid, before I could even write my name,” she said. “The artist, Alberto Vargas, used to do a page of pin-up girls. His art just fascinated me.”

As she got older, Austin said this fascination continued, and eventually it inspired her to learn how to draw. She started drawing and painting her own pin-ups and also taught herself how to use an airbrush. From there, her art took off enough for her to be invited to a Vintage and Modern Pin-up (VAMP) event in Chicago by Hugh Hefner’s partner.

This event brought the first signs of success for Austin. Every painting she brought was sold.