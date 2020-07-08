Local businesses aren't too worried about boycott possibilities due to mask mandate

“It didn’t stop anybody from doing business in Illinois … and I hope it’s just the attitudes of a small minority of people that feel that way," Reader said.

Reader said the mandate was implemented because the mayor is concerned about a possible uptick in COVID-19 cases, as seen in other areas, and the possibility of needing to close businesses again should there be a huge spike.

“I don’t know that we’d want to see that at all,” he said, “and it seems, more or less, that most of the businesses here have been doing very well with taking precaution and providing signage as they take precautionary measures.”

As an example of this, Reader pointed to Menards, a local hardware store. While Menards is an out-of-town company, they have had a mask mandate in their store for several weeks now, long before Mayor Broderson made her declaration.

“Having gone in there to buy stuff myself, there was plenty of people who were more than willing to put on a mask," he said. "They’re still doing pretty well, revenue-wise.”