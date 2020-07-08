Local businesses aren't too worried about boycott possibilities due to mask mandate

MUSCATINE — Since earlier this week when Mayor Diana Broderson made her proclamation mandating residents wear masks while in public, there have been many different reactions.
Those have included out-of-town individuals making online proclamations on their plans to boycott Muscatine businesses because of the mandate.
Given how new the mandate is and how limited this type of backlash has been, it is difficult to gauge how damaging these boycotts will be. However, while these comments have only been found through social media and online, they have been noticed.
“It’s difficult to hear those types of reactions,” said Erik Reader, president and CEO of the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry. According to Reader, this situation isn’t unique to Muscatine, judging by other cities and business chains that tried similar mandates because of the pandemic.
“It’s something the whole world is having to deal with, and we’ve seen different responses,” Reader continued. “We haven’t really received anything other than one of those anonymous comments on our website from somebody saying that they were going to take their business elsewhere. From the business community itself, we haven’t really heard anything.”
Being in a border community, he has paid attention to how Illinois dealt with a similar backlash when it tried to mandate masks.
“It didn’t stop anybody from doing business in Illinois … and I hope it’s just the attitudes of a small minority of people that feel that way," Reader said.
Reader said the mandate was implemented because the mayor is concerned about a possible uptick in COVID-19 cases, as seen in other areas, and the possibility of needing to close businesses again should there be a huge spike.
“I don’t know that we’d want to see that at all,” he said, “and it seems, more or less, that most of the businesses here have been doing very well with taking precaution and providing signage as they take precautionary measures.”
As an example of this, Reader pointed to Menards, a local hardware store. While Menards is an out-of-town company, they have had a mask mandate in their store for several weeks now, long before Mayor Broderson made her declaration.
“Having gone in there to buy stuff myself, there was plenty of people who were more than willing to put on a mask," he said. "They’re still doing pretty well, revenue-wise.”
Another local example is Halltree Boutique in downtown Muscatine. According to the boutique’s owner, Kathy Crosley, many of her customers are out-of-town shoppers, often from the Illinois side. For the moment, none of them have been too angry about the mandate and are still choosing to purchase products from her.
“Our customers that came in today all had masks on, and we heard no complaints,” Crosley said. “For us, with everything happening, we just want people to shop local and come to Muscatine. That’s what is most important to us, right now.” She said while offering masks and sanitizer, they also offer an hour and a half for private parties if customers prefer to shop that way. “Whatever they need, we’re going to work with them.”
Based on what he’s witnessed recently, Reader doesn’t see the mask mandate or the possible boycotts having a significant effect on the number of out-of-town shoppers patronizing Mucatine businesses. As for residents, he still encourages them to shop locally.
“I wouldn’t punish the businesses themselves when they don’t deserve that. They’re trying to do everything they can to get back on their feet and keep the community strong,” Reader said. “Hopefully those who want to boycott can reconsider. We’re all in this together and this situation isn’t just unique to Muscatine. All of our neighboring cities have to deal with the same thing … so hopefully everybody can do their part and we can get through this as best we can.”
